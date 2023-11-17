The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $35.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. AZEK has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.