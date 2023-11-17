The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.