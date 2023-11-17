The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
E.W. Scripps Price Performance
E.W. Scripps stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
E.W. Scripps Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
