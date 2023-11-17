The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,615 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $122.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

