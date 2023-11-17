The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of J. M. Smucker worth $56,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

