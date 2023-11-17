The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

MTW opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

