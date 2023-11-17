TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.16.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.