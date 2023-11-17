Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

TOL opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.