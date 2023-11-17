Total Energy Services Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.62 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.01. The stock has a market cap of C$313.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

