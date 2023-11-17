Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

