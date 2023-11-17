TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.