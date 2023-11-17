Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rover Group

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 485,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,641. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $4,791,000. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.