Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.11 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.