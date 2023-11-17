TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $68.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.