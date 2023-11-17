Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $45.14 Average PT from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

