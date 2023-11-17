Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trustmark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.