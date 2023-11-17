UBS Group Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $71.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Shares of ZD stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.