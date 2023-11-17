Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

UBX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 624,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

