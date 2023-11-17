Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.