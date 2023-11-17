Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

