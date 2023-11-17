Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 697,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

