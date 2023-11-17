Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

