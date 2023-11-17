Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of VRNS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

