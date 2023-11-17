VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $209.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day moving average is $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

