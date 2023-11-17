Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
VWDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
