Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.39. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 1,009,168 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.