Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

