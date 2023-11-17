Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.