Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTGN

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Shares of VTGN opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.