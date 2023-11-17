W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $25,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $795.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.59.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.