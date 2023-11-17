Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

