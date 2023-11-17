Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $373.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.78.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of WSO opened at $383.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.00. Watsco has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

