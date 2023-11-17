Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

