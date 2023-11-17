Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Down 4.2 %

WB opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

