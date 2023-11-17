West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2,743.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 106,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,587,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

