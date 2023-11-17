Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.