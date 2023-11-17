Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of WHLR opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210,308.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

