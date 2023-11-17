Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.