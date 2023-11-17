Zacks Small Cap Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organovo in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Organovo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Organovo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Organovo in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

