Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

