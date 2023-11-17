Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £151 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($185.44).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Stirling purchased 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($182.93).

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £152.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,422.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.10.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

