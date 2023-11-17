Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.51.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $189.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.