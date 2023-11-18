11,315 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.