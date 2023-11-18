27,754 Shares in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.