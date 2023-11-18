32,762 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

