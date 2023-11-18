36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of KRKR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

Further Reading

