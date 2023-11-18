61,157 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,157 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,979,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in UiPath by 109,876.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in UiPath by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PATH opened at $18.29 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

