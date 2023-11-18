AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.10% of AC Immune worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.09 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

