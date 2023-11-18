Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

