Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 12.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRV opened at $3.89 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

