Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.
ACRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of ACRV opened at $3.89 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
