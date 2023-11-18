AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of AerCap worth $38,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AER opened at $68.55 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.